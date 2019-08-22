The Hutson Cabins in Hutsonville, Illinois, are now open for guided tours from 2 to 4 p.m. CDT every Sunday.
The cabins are 1.5 miles south of Hutsonville on outer South Rose (1550 East) and are a memorial to the Hutson family who were massacred by Indians in 1812.
Tours include a typical dwelling, a museum, an inn that is used for meetings and receptions, a store, a barn, a weaver’s cabin and a chapel where services are offered every other Sunday. The chapel also is available for weddings.
To schedule a tour of the cabins or an event at the inn or chapel, call Scarlett Williamson at 618-563-4531 or Cindi Frank at 618-469-1107.
Leave a message with a return phone number.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.