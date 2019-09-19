Former Greene County residents Bill and Charlotte Corbin Barnes will discuss their new novels “Dooley!” and "Born to Soar" at 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, in the Carnegie Heritage and Art Center at Linton.
A North Carolina legend on the verge of extinction gained international acclaim with the 1958 chart-topping ballad "Tom Dooley" by the Kingston Trio. Now, several decades later, the legend is finally making its comeback thanks in part to two new books, "The Tom Dooley Files," an award-winning memoir being heralded as The Tom Dooley Bible, and the brand new factual novel, “Dooley!”, by rising author and former Bloomfield resident Charlotte Corbin Barnes. Backed by 30 years of research, both books delve deeply into the incidents surrounding the hanging in 1868 of Thomas C. Dula [a.k.a. Tom Dooley] for “the vile murder” of Laura Foster, the girl he was allegedly going to wed.
"Born to Soar," on the other hand, is the debut novel for Bill Barnes, a wonderfully illustrated fantasy about a vulture that gets raised by a gang of wild turkeys. "'Born to Soar' set me free to imagine the unimaginable while sharing with readers some of the unique abilities of a few of our more under appreciated animals." Bill grew up in Linton, moved away, became a successful TV producer/director in North Carolina and then returned to his hometown a few years ago for a couple of projects that resulted in two award-winning documentaries, "You’ll Like Linton" and "Goose Pond: The Story of a Wetland and its Neighbors."
Charlotte Corbin Barnes is a retired TV researcher-writer-producer with credits including the popular A&E series, "America’s Castles," and HGTV’s "Restore America." She also has co-produced multiple award-winning documentaries with her husband. In 2017, "The Tom Dooley Files" was awarded a prestigious Historical Book of the Year Award by the North Carolina Society of Historians. Her latest effort, “Dooley!”, is live on Amazon in both paperback and as an e-book. To learn more about The Tom Dooley Files and “Dooley!” or to order a signed copy, visit thetomdooleyfiles.com. Her upcoming book, "Beneath the Viaduct," will tell the history of her family and its connection to the viaduct (Tulip Trestle) that was built across her ancestor’s land in the Richland Creek area of Greene County in 1906.
Bill Barnes is the retired owner of Bill Barnes Video Productions based in Charlotte, N.C. In addition to award-winning documentaries since its inception in 1988, the list of clients has included virtually every major television and cable network, the motion picture industry plus NASCAR and NFL Films. "Born to Soar" is his debut effort as an author and is the first book in what is soon to become a series. He’s also begun work on a memoir about his career in television that will be called "I Flew With Superman," which harkens back to a memorable experience he had flying with Christopher Reeve for a video promoting general aviation. To learn more about "Born to Soar" or to order a signed copy, visit virgilthevulture.com. The novel also is available on Amazon in both paperback and as an e-book.
