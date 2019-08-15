The eighth annual Hunger Bust Fun Run/Walk is set for Sept. 7 at Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College and Sisters of Providence campus.
Activities planned before the event include a free fun Kid Zone area with face painting and games.
Registration will be from 9 to 9:45 a.m. with the run/walk beginning at 10 a.m. Entry fee is $10.
The 2-mile event is sponsored by St. Mary-of-the Woods Village Church with proceeds to benefit the Providence Food Pantry in West Terre Haute.
For registration details, email jrichey75@gmail.com, call 812-535-3048, download a registration form at Hunger Bust Run Walk on Facebook, or register the day of the event. Those who register before Aug. 22 will receive a free T-shirt.
