An Hungarian Harvest Dance, hosted by Terre Haute’s First Hungarian Working Men’s Benefit and Death Society, is set for Oct. 5 in the Hungarian Hall, one block south of Maple Avenue at North 22nd and Linden streets.
The tradition of a Harvest Dance was started many years ago in Hungary. Most Hungarians lived off the land and after working in the fields all summer tending to the grapes and orchards, celebrated harvest time with a dance and get together. A feature of the Harvest Dance is fruit hanging above the dance floor. Dancers try to steal the fruit while dancing. Children in attendance are recruited to watch the dancers and catch them in the act of stealing the fruit. The dancers are then taken before the “Judge” and fined or sentenced to “Jail” where friends and relatives must bail them out. It is all in good fun for the whole family.
The Hungarian dinner of stuffed cabbage, mashed potatoes and green beans, as well as other dinner selections, will be available for purchase from 5 to 8 p.m. Hungarian pastries will be featured. Dinners are $7, entree only is $4 and a cash bar will be available. Food also can be purchased for carryout; no admission ticket required for guests wanting only carryout orders.
Entertainment will be provided from 6 to 9 p.m. by Ambush. A silent auction will take place during the dance and a Hungarian cookbook also will be available for purchase. "Hungarian Recipes" is a collection of family recipes that have been handed down through the generations and never-before published. Compiled by Whitney Pope and published by Penfield Books, the book includes several recipes contributed by Terre Haute Hungarian Lodge members.
Admission tickets for the evening of entertainment will be available at the door: adults are $6, children 5 to 12 years old are $3 and under 5 are admitted free. Doors open at 5 p.m. for dinner.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.