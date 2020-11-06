After nearly completing a two year renovation, the Hulman Center Ticket Office has returned to its original location in the newly renovated building.
The temporary ticket office in Tirey Hall, Room T150, is now closed. The Hulman Center Ticket Office has moved back to its original location in the southeast corner of Hulman Center (corner of Ninth and Cherry Streets) and is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Phone service only is available at this time to assist customers. Walk-in service is by appointment only due to ongoing construction. For updates on when the ticket office will open fully to walk-in customers, please follow the ticket office on Facebook at ISU Hulman Center Facilities.
For more information or to schedule an in-person appointment, call 877-478-8497.
