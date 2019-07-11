“Hot Dogs, Cool Cats Pet Adoption Day” is set for July 20 at The Landing at Fort Harrison Outdoor Event Center, 3350 N. Fourth St.
The festival atmosphere will include entertainment, food, and lots of family fun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If rain, activities will take place July 21.
At least nine animal shelters, several veterinary service providers and pet stores, and a plethora of local pet vendors will participate.
Animal demonstrations will be presented by the Vigo County Sheriff’s Posse, Terre Haute Police K9 Unit, VonBernd Training Center, and Love on a Leash.
The event is pet friendly, and visitors and families will be able to participate in face painting and have a selection of food trucks to choose from. Pet adoption bags will be available for those who adopt a pet, while supplies last.
The overall event is supported and sponsored by Terre Haute Savings Bank.
