To help prepare children for the upcoming school year, Horizon Health in Paris, Illinois, will sponsor its fifth annual “Back to School Bang” on Saturday.
This highly interactive health and wellness expo will take place from 9 a.m. to noon CDT in the Paris Clinic at 727 E. Court St.
The free event will feature interactive displays and health information from more than 10 local organizations, plus multiple departments of Horizon Health. Participating organizations will include the Paris Fire Department, Paris Police Department, Bee Well of Edgar County, Edgar County Lions Club, Edgar County Health Department and more. The Air Evac helicopter is scheduled to attend as well.
Other attractions will include games, giveaways, a free photo booth, face painting, and a bounce house. The first 300 school-aged children who participate in the event will receive free school supplies.
Optional school/sports physicals and immunizations will be available for those who make an appointment. Children entering kindergarten, sixth and ninth grades will need a school physical. Sports physicals are required yearly for all athletes. To schedule, call 217-463-1946. Participants should bring their insurance card, immunization records, and appropriate school forms.
To help fulfill the requirements for school, Dr. Aaron Rhoads will provide free eye exams.
The Edgar County Public Health Department will offer a free drive-through safety check.
Car seats will be checked by a certified child safety passenger technician. Free and reduced cost car seats will be available if a child is found to need one.
