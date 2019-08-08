Horizon Health accepting registration for Doc Acklin Race

Registration is still being accepted for the third annual Doc Acklin Race at 7:30 a.m. CDT Aug. 31 at Paris High School, 14040 E. 1200th Road, Paris, Illinois.
Registration must be received by Friday to guarantee a 2019 race shirt. Otherwise, participants can sign up for the race up until, and including, the day of the event. To register, purchase a shirt, or donate, visit MyHorizonHealth.org/DocAcklinRace.
A three-mile race open to the public will start at 7:30 a.m. at the school’s Cross Country Team Race Course. Anyone is welcome to participate by running and/or walking. After the open race, an invitational for local cross country teams will begin.
Cost of the open race is $10 per person; or participants can register and receive a race T-shirt for $20. T-shirt sizes must be specified on the registration form. If anyone is unable to participate, or would prefer to donate, they can do so by filling out a registration/donation form.
All proceeds will benefit the Horizon Health Doc Acklin Scholarship. The first scholarship was awarded in 2017. Since then, six Paris Cooperative High School seniors have been awarded $1,000 each toward furthering their education in the medical field.
The race is sponsored by Horizon Health and Paris High School in memory of the late Dr. James Acklin, who passed away Aug. 23, 2015. He retired in 1994 after 34 years of service at Paris Community Hospital as a family physician.
Dr. Acklin was a respected member of the Paris High School cross country team that captured an unprecedented four consecutive state championships from 1946-49.
For more information about the event, call 217-466-4294.
