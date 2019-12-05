The holiday works of JoAnne Perigo Fiscus of Terre Haute will be on display throughout December in The Gallery at Clabber Girl Museum, 900 Wabash Ave.
The show will open with an artist’s reception at 6 p.m. Friday.
More than 25 years ago, Fiscus began creating her seasonal illustrations for friends and family. Working mainly in pen and ink and watercolor, her renderings have become known for their detail and emotional quality.
Each year, Fiscus creates new works based on traditional Christmas themes. Some pieces will be for sale.
Fiscus is a graduate of Indiana State University with degrees in art education. A veteran art teacher, she taught for 35 years in the Vigo County School Corp. and after retirement continued to share her expertise through classes at ISU and the Community School of the Arts.
Admission is free during regular business hours.
