Enjoy the most wonderful sounds of the season with the Rose Holiday Pops, a free concert at 1:30 p.m. Sunday in Hatfield Hall at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology.
The annual concert features music by the Rose Symphony Orchestra, Concert Band, Jazz Ensemble and the Rose Chorus.
The Rose Symphony Orchestra, directed by Norm Hanson, will perform “Polonaise” from the “Christmas Eve Suite” by Rimsky-Korsakov, “Farandole” by Bizet, and the “Bells of Christmas,” arranged by Bob Krogstad.
The Rose Chorus, directed by Michele Azar, will sing “Believe” from “The Polar Express,” “Jingle Bells,” “In the Bleak Midwinter” and “Let it Snow.”
Rose-Hulman’s Concert Band, directed by Julie Dugger, will perform “An American Christmas,” which blends traditional holiday melodies with unique American musical styles, including rock and jazz; “Bugler’s Holiday,” featuring three outstanding Rose trumpeters; “Mountains Echoed: Gloria” and “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year.”
The Jazz Ensemble, also directed by Hanson, will perform holiday classics in the style of the swing masters.
Show Information
Rose Holiday Pops Concert
1:30 p.m. Sunday
Hatfield Hall
Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology
Admission: free
