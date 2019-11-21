Covered Bridge Art Association in Rockville will host its annual Holiday Home Tour on Dec. 7.
The tour, from 1 to 6 p.m., includes five homes on Raccoon Lake. Tickets are $10.
For more details or to purchase tickets call 765-569-9422 or visit the CBAA’s gallery at 124 W. Ohio St. on the north side of the Parke County Courthouse square.
Gallery hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Saturday (closed Tuesday) and 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday.
