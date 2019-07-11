Highly anticipated anime adventure comes to AMC Showplace 12 on July 23

Sentai Filmworks and Fathom Events will bring “Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?: Arrow of the Orion” to Terre Haute on July 23.
The feature-length film, based on the hugely popular franchise known to insiders as DanMachi, will begin at 7:30 p.m. in AMC Showplace 12 at 3153 Third Place.
The original television series, first released outside of Japan by Sentai Filmworks in 2015, was a breakout hit and enduring fan favorite.
Far from the dungeon beneath Orario rises a new threat, one the beautiful goddess Artemis has sworn to destroy with the help of her chosen warrior. But this fighter isn’t the renowned Ais Wallenstein or another storied hero of Orario legend. Instead the fate of Artemis’ quest falls upon the shoulders of Bell Cranel, who must partner with the goddess and stand against the menace lurking in the remains of a distant, ancient city. Although Bell is the ordained champion of Artemis and a member of the goddess Hestia’s familia, their adventure will test every skill and take every ounce of courage that Bell has — and perhaps, along the way, turn him into the hero he has always aspired to be.
In addition to viewing the full feature, cinema audiences will be treated to an exclusive special feature including never-before-seen interviews with Japanese production staff, a JC STAFF studio tour, an art gallery and a retrospective look at the DanMachi franchise as a whole (including “Is It Wrong…” Season 1, “Sword Oratoria,” and “Hot Spring”).
Tickets can be purchased at fathomevents.com or at the theater box office.
