Here Come The Mummies will perform at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 11 in Hatfield Hall Theater at Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology. The show is part of the college’s Performing Arts Series.
With more than a dozen albums to their credit and their music featured in television and movies, the Mummies have been sharing their version of “Terrifying Funk from Beyond the Grave” for more than two decades, states a Rose-Hulman news release.
Though their lyrics leave little to the imagination, their mummy wraps continue to be a topic of much speculation. Some say the band – including Mummy Cass on guitar and vocals, Eddie Mummy on drums and vocals, and K.W. TuT on bass and vocals – consists of reincarnated Grammy Award-winning studio musicians.
However, no one knows for sure, as their identities are kept “under wraps.”
Either way, fans can expect to enjoy “cunning song-craft and an unrelenting live show that will bend your brain and melt your face,” says the group’s marketing materials.
Tickets for the Here Come the Mummies show start at $29 for adults and $24 for those under age 18. Tickets can be purchased at hatfieldhall.com, by calling 812-877-8544 or visiting the Hatfield Hall ticket desk from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Friday. If still available, tickets also could be purchased at the ticket desk starting one hour before the show starts.
Hatfield Hall health and safety policies currently require people to wear masks while inside the venue.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.