Guest Chamber Orchestra to feature New York cellist Sept. 7

On Saturday, the Terre Haute community will welcome the Salomon Chamber Orchestra in concert with special guest Hannah Holman on cello. The orchestra, conducted by Indiana State University faculty member Erik Rohde will be in residence in town for three days, culminating in a performance hosted by Terre Haute First Church of the Nazarene.
“We are thrilled to have this residency for the third year in a row,” Rohde said. “The performance on Sept. 7 will be spectacular and I’m very excited that we are able to bring this group back to town for several educational residencies in addition to the performance.”
The Salomon Chamber Orchestra is comprised of professional musicians from across the Midwest who are coming to Terre Haute, not only to perform, but also to work with ISU students and share their musical inspiration at a local elementary school.
“An important component of the work the SCO musicians will do while in town is to impact the students at Indiana State, and also in the wider community through an outreach at Deming Elementary School,” Rohde said. “That work will make a lasting impact on all of the students they reach, and shows the power of music that goes beyond just what happens in performance.”
The performance, which is open to the community, will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Terre Haute First Church of the Nazarene (suggested donation of $10 for entry). It will feature Beethoven’s Symphony No. 2, a work by Chicago composer James Stephenson about model trains and two pieces with solo cellist Holman. Holman is a member of the New York City Ballet Orchestra, and is principal cellist of the Quad Cities Symphony Orchestra. She has a significant solo and chamber music career, and has performed and taught across the United States and the world. In addition, she has recently launched a YouTube series of videos, titled “Influential Female Cellists with Hannah Holman.”
“I know that the impact this residency with the Salomon Chamber Orchestra will make will be significant,” Rohde said. “I hope to have an excellent audience for what I know will be a fabulous performance on Saturday.”
The residency of the Salomon Chamber Orchestra is supported by the Indiana Arts Commission, Arts Illiana, and the National Endowment for the Arts, a federal agency. Additional support provided by the City of Terre Haute, Indiana State University Center for Community Engagement and the Indiana State University School of Music.
