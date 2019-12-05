Delta Zeta Chapter 3618 of Epsilon Sigma Alpha International and Charlie's Pub & Grub in Terre Haute will co-host a Benefit for Veterans served by REACH Veterans and Loyal Veterans Batallion.
Charlie's at 1608 Crawford St. will donate a portion of food sales from 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 12.
Requested donations should be new thermal underwear, socks, work gloves, winter gloves, hats, athletic shoes, coats, toothbrushes and paste, deodorant, shampoo; body wash or soap, shaving supplies, and travel size lotions and items.
Donations and monetary proceeds from the event will make the winter a little a warmer for United State veterans who are homeless or at-risk in the community.
