The Greencastle Music Fest hosted by Almost Home Restaurant is set to add another annual event to their calendar. The ShamROCK 5K will take place on March 7 in downtown Greencastle, to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day.
The 5K will serve as a fundraiser for the 2020 Greencastle Music Fest. Gail Smith, co-owner of Almost Home Restaurant and event organizer shared, “The Greencastle Music Fest has become the biggest event in downtown Greencastle bringing families, businesses and destination travelers to enjoy a fun filled musical weekend in our stellar community.” The support from local businesses, community volunteer organizations, and many others are the reason for its success.
The ShamROCK 5K will begin with packet pick up and check in at 8 a.m., race begins at 10 a.m. and the event will end at 1 p.m. with a St. Patrick’s Day celebration, including a live band and beer garden. The community can get involved through sponsorship, volunteering or participating.
The inaugural event is presented by sponsor, Putnam County Hospital. Gold Sponsors include Putnam County CVB and Hickory Creek Healthcare.
Stay up to date on the ShamROCK 5K and Greencastle Music Fest details like sponsors, entertainment and more at https://www.greencastlemusicfest.com/shamrock-5k/
Greencastle Music Fest is a community music gathering that has been taking place in the streets of Greencastle for 10 years. The event began as an anniversary celebration for local Greencastle restaurant, Almost Home, and is still hosted by the restaurant today.
Almost Home is a restaurant located in Greencastle and has been a staple in the community for 30 years. True to its name, the food served is comfort food at its finest, making customers feel as if they are “Almost Home.”
In addition to the restaurant they offer on-site private parties and cater many offsite events throughout the year. For more information about them, please visit their website at www.almosthomerestaurant.com.
