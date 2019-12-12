The third-smallest town in Texas — Tuna — comes to life tonight in Community Theatre of Terre Haute with repeat performances offered this weekend. “Greater Tuna” is the first of a series of four popular comedies written by Jaston Williams, Joe Sears and Ed Howard. Ted Compton is directing the play, which will be presented in the smaller Oakley theater. The intimate space, with about 70 seats, puts the audience very close to the action.
Two actors, Jennifer Parker and JT O’Connor, play 10 characters each. This involves fast costume changes, lots of voices and a knack for comedy. “These two actors have great improv skills,” Compton noted. And while the play is scripted, those skills come in handy when bringing such a variety of characters to life.
Audience members will meet two clueless radio personalities, a dead judge, a humane society worker, an inept sheriff, a preachy mother, a Chihuahua and more surprise residents of Tuna. “Much of it is tongue-in-cheek humor,” Compton said. It touches on some stereotypes of the deep south, delving humorously into bigotry, politics and racism.
“Tuna lives more in a state of mind than an exact time or place,” Compton added. The comedy is rated PG.
To purchase tickets for “Greater Tuna,” patrons can follow the links at ctth.org to pick the performance they want. Tickets can be printed at home or shown on a mobile device.
For patrons who prefer to purchase in person, ticket office hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. today and Friday, as well as one hour before show time. Tickets are $10, and it is general-admission seating. Performances begin at 8 p.m. today, Friday and Saturday and at 2:30 p.m. on Sunday.
Community Theatre is at 25th and Washington. Learn more at ctth.org or call the ticket office during open hours at 812-232-7172.
