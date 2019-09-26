Leviticus Reed was born July 15th, 2019, at 5:25 a.m. He died at 12:49 p.m. July 15th, 2019. He was lifted up to be with our Father, God. Leviticus is survived by his mother, Krystin Reed; sisters, Valkyrie Tyler and Jillianna Reed-Tyler; his uncle, Eric Vestal; and aunt, Shawnie Vestal; gre…
MARTINSVILLE, Ill. [mdash] Fred V. Hain, 72, of Martinsville, IL, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, in Martinsville. Fred was a member of Local 573 and owner of Hain Rentals of Martinsville. He was born Oct. 21, 1946, at Olney, IL, the son of Ross and Irene E. Shipley Hain, who preceded hi…
