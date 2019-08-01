A gospel concert by the Tribute quartet of Hendersonville, Tenn., will perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 8 in United Methodist Temple at 5301 S. U.S. 41 in Terre Haute. Doors open at 6 p.m.
Nationally-known recording artist Tribute has become one of the country’s most dynamic and beloved vocal quartets in all of southern gospel music. With several industry awards and chart-topping songs to their credit, Tribute’s music continues to bless and inspire their fans.
An offering will be collected for the quartet. For more details, call pastor Aaron Wheaton at 812-249-4787.
Visit harperagency.com/artist_tribute.html for more details on the quartet.
