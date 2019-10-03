Halloween costumes are encouraged for the Lieber State Recreation Area Go Goblins Go 5K at 2 p.m. on Oct. 19.
Check-in begins at 1 p.m. Participants can go in costumes or just run the races, which will be divided into six divisions: 17 and under, 18 to 29, 30 to 39, 40 to 49, 50 to 59, and 60 and older. There will be awards for first place in all divisions, as well as treat bags and ribbons for all runners.
Advance registration is $20 for the race or $25 after Oct. 7. Early registrants are guaranteed a T-shirt. Extra shirts can be ordered for $10 each. The gate fee of $7 for in-state vehicles and $9 for out-of-state vehicles also applies. All proceeds will go to the Friends of Lieber SRA.
Register online at friendsoflieber.org/race. For more information, call 765-795-4576 between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. on weekdays.
Lieber SRA is at 1317 W. Lieber Road, Suite 1, Cloverdale IN 46120. Visit on.IN.gov/lieberSRA for more details.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.