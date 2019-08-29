The fifth annual Gathering at the Crossing, a living history reenactment with free activities and fun for the whole family, will take place Sept. 6 through 8 at the Vermillion County Fairgrounds in Cayuga.
Hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 6 and 7 and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 8 with Historic Church Service at 10 a.m.
We will be interpreting historical activities in the later part of the 18th century in the territory which became Indiana and Illinois.
Come out and experience history as it comes alive with living historians. Some activities include: 18th-century cooking, 18th-century church service, an apothecary/herbalist, historical artisans, basket weaving, bowl carving, chair caning, children’s games and storytelling, a marionette show, colonial beekeeping, cotton and wool spinning, dog cart demonstrations, fire making, French Marines, musicians, black powder musket demonstrations, soap making, Voyageur and wilderness living, and more.
Free parking and food available with proceeds going to the Vermillion County Jr. Leaders Saturday and Sunday. Event sponsored by Vermillion County 4-H.
For more details call the Vermillion County Extension office at 765-492-5330.
Also on Facebook: Gathering at the Crossing, https://www.facebook.com/GatheringattheCrossing
