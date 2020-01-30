“Between the Sheets,” an alluring art exhibit title, is attracting patrons to the first exhibition of 2020 in the Link Art Gallery at Paris, Illinois.
Crowd response to the Jan. 10 reception for the work of the show’s four featured glass artists was “red-hot” though the sheets were not satin and the exhibition had no suggestion of bedroom imagery.
Because of the enthusiastic response and huge opening crowd, the gallery inside the historic Bicentennial Art Center and Museum is hosting an encore reception from 2 to 4 p.m. CST Saturday, so people will again be able to see the splendor in the glass before “Between the Sheets” concludes Feb. 7.
“Many people told me they had never attended a show like the one by our glass artists,” gallery director Susan Stafford said. “The artistic processes the four artists use to make beautiful creations intrigued people.”
Exhibiting artists are Todd Stokes, who lives in Edgar County, Illinois; Andy McAleese and Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese of Vigo County; and Erin Blitz, Charleston, Illinois. “Between the Sheets” contains more than 50 glass art exhibits revealing the artists’ fascination with subtle geometric forms inspired by nature.
The artists became acquainted as a group at a 2018 Arts Illiana exhibit in Terre Haute. Later that year they met again at an exhibition hosted by Rose-Hulman. Stafford attended the Rose-Hulman show. During conversation, Stafford began making plans with the artists to exhibit at Link Art Gallery.
The exhibiting artists evolved into glass work after establishing artistic careers in other media.
Anna Lee Chalos-McAleese had earned a master of fine art degree at Indiana State University working with Plexiglass. Years later, flying across Kansas, she became enchanted by the coloration and geometry of passing fields. Her glass work began taking on the form of vibrant colored glass inlaid with subtle, nature-inspired geometric images.
Andy McAleese earned an MFA from ISU in furniture design. During a trip to Cincinnati with Anna Lee while recuperating from shoulder surgery, he became fascinated in glass art. “I saw a display of panes of ‘reactive’ colored glass with silver and copper wire laid on their surface,” he recalled. “The glass and metal were fired in a kiln. Almost like alchemy, the fusion of reactive glass and wires created pretty cool colors. I began doing glass art myself.” His incandescently-hued “North Eighth Street Super Nova” is exhibited at the Link.
Before Blitz evolved into glass art, she was a ceramic artist with an M.A. from Eastern Illinois University.
“One day I put a wine bottle into my kiln to see what might happen to it under fire,” Blitz said. “The bottle melted into an interesting flat form I could use as a cheese plate. Afterwards, I began working with panes of colored glass that I inlaid with geometric patterns.”
Stokes’ serious art glass exploration began after he had earned a B.F.A. from ISU. He returned to Terre Haute to work with his father in the art frame shop, The Golden Frame. “Dad etched glass, and I got interested,” Stokes said. “My art is rooted in natural geometric forms like a river’s contour. … My multimedia glass artworks often include etching and photography.”
The artists exhibiting at the Link Art Gallery hope to do more group shows in the future.
Visit LinkArtGallery.org for directions and more information on Link Art Gallery.
