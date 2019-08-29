While Clark County, Illinois, is celebrating 200 years as a county, the Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall will celebrate 10 years. As part of its anniversary year, the Gaslight Art Colony is working with the Bicentennial Committee to showcase artwork that highlights the past, present and future of Clark County.
Falling on the Fall Festival weekend this year, there will be the opportunity for many to visit the Colony at 516 Archer Ave. All members’ work will be showcased beginning with an opening on Sept. 21 at the Gaslight Art Colony. The art will be on display until mid-October.
Colony members are encouraged to enter up to three items that reflect the past, present or future of Clark County. Other items will not be excluded from this show. Artwork could include anything from the Darwin Ferry to the oilfields near Casey, from the “Big Things” to the Clark County Courthouse to main street Martinsville.
The Gaslight Art Colony has been hosting two membership shows a year for the past 10 years.
For more information or to enter, visit the Gaslight Art Colony gallery, email gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or call 217-293-1050.
