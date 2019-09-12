Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall, Illinois, welcomes visitors to its gallery to see new artwork created by its membership.
The gallery will open the exhibit with a reception to meet some of the member artists from 5 to 8 p.m. CDT on Sept. 21. While there, gallery patrons can vote for the North School Art Contest.
GAC is celebrating 10 years in October and boasts over 130 members. This biannual exhibit of all forms of media showcases the talent in Marshall and nearby communities. Some of the members have chosen to share their “never-before-seen-at-the-gallery” artwork.
The membership exhibit will run through Oct. 12. Gaslight Art Colony gallery is at 516 Archer Ave.
