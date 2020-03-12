Gaslight Art Colony will host its Colony Show March 21 through April 11 in the GAC gallery at 516 Archer Ave. in Marshall, Illinois. A reception to meet the artists is scheduled 5 to 8 p.m. March 21.
This semiannual exhibit showcases the talent of GAC’s members. Media includes photography, jewelry, metalwork, ceramics, and all forms of painting and drawing.
For more details, contact the gallery through www.gaslightartcolony.com, Gaslight Art Colony on Facebook, at gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or by calling 217-293-1050.
