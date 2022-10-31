No Fences, a tribute band to country music artist Garth Brooks, will perform at 7 p.m. Nov. 5 at Boot City Opry.
No Fences works to replicate the sound, look and feel of a Brooks concert.
The band is comprised of artists from across the Midwest, with some of the members having opened for Brad Paisley, Toby Keith and The Kentucky Headhunters.
General admission tickets are $17. Reserved tickets are $22.
For more information, go to bootcityopry.com or call 812-299-8521.
