Crossroads Repertory Theater is offering a free performance of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane” at 2 p.m. Friday in the Indiana Theatre at 683 Ohio St.
With little more than a trunk of toys, a small troupe of actors will transport the audience from a cozy life of luxury to the bottom of the ocean — and beyond — with the tale of “The Miraculous Journey of Edward Tulane.”
Based on Kate DiCamillo’s magical novel for youth, the unlikely odyssey of a vain and self-obsessed china doll rabbit unfolds to illuminate the beautiful, redemptive and often difficult realities of love.
For more information about the play visit www2.indstate.edu/news/news.php?newsid=5259.
