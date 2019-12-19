Art lovers with a desire to re-charge their creativity are invited to join the Art and Soul Creation Guild, sponsored by the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The next guild meeting is scheduled for Jan. 8 and will be repeated on Jan. 9. All sessions are offered twice a month, the first from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., and the second from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. New members can join at any time.
The topic for January is “Incorporating words into art” with Sister Rosemary Schmalz as facilitator. Each session will begin with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up one’s creative juices. This will be followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go. Further, the participants will be guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise. “The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
To attend any or all of the sessions, one must become a guild member. To become a member, contact Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org; or visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
An annual membership fee to the Art and Soul Creation Guild is $30 and each session that a member attends will cost $5.
