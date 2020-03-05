Former T.H. resident makes splash at Superbowl LIV Fan Zone event

Feb. 2 was a momentous day for former Terre Haute resident Krislyn Weber-Rojas, a 1999 Terre Haute South Vigo High School and 2003 Indiana University School of Music vocal performance graduate. She was selected by the NFL to perform with her band, Blonde Ambition, for Super Bowl LIV’s official Pre-Game Fan Zone Celebration in the Hard Rock Stadium at Miami.
Blonde Ambition, AKA Latin Ambition, is an 11-piece show band offering high energy entertainment encompassing a variety of Top 40, Salsa, Merengue, Pop, Hip-Hop Reggaeton and Rock cover hits.
“This was an experience of a lifetime, no doubt,” band leader Weber-Rojas said. “The vast majority of our audience were rockin’ the Kansas City Jerseys and their energy was infectious. Such an honor.”
Blonde Ambition Band is one of five major international corporate/special event dance bands that Weber-Rojas and her husband, Luis Rojas, produce and manage along with a roster of 150-plus exclusive acts, musicians, singers, dancers, DJs, and cirque talent nationwide via their Florida-headquartered talent agency Eklectic Entertainment LLC. In addition, the band celebrated the Venetian Hotel and Casino Las Vegas’ 20th anniversary Founder’s Gala in 2019, performing before and after comedian Jay Leno.
Weber-Rojas summarized her experience by saying, “I’m humbled and eternally grateful to those who have supported our growth, particularly The Art of the Game and East Coast Entertainment for the opportunity to perform on Superbowl Sunday – and ultimately for those who championed the success of this one band to evolve into a full-fledged talent agency, Eklectic Entertainment. I wouldn’t be where I am today without the eternal support and dedication from everyone around me including my husband Luis, mom, dad and our spectacularly talented office teams, talent and vendors.”
Weber-Rojas is the daughter of Jan and Gary Weber, formerly of Terre Haute, now residing in the Orlando area.
For more details on the band visit blondeambitionband.com.
