Usher in 2020 with other outdoor lovers at one of the many First Day Hikes offered Jan. 1 at Indiana’s state parks.
First Day Hikes are a healthy way to start the new year and provide a chance to get outside, exercise, enjoy nature and connect with friends.
First Day Hikes originated more than 20 years ago at Blue Hills Reservation, a state park in Milton, Massachusetts. The program was launched to foster healthy lifestyles and promote year-round recreation at state parks.
The guided hikes are organized by Indiana State Parks in cooperation with America’s State Parks (stateparks.org and facebook.com/Americas-State-Parks-205324976548604). Hikes will take place in all 50 states.
First Day events at Indiana State Park properties are (all times local):
• Raccoon SRA (Cecil M. Harden Lake), 3 p.m., meet at the Campground Gatehouse for this 1-hour rugged hike through the sandstone canyons on Trail 4. It’s good wildlife viewing for owls, eagles, deer or waterfowl.
• Turkey Run State Park, noon to 1 p.m., meet at the nature center for this 1-mile hike. This trail is rugged and potentially slippery. Hiking boots are required. Attendees must be able to lift their leg to a 90-degree angle. If the weather is not conducive for a hike into Rocky Hollow, a shorter and easier alternative will be offered.
• Shades State Park, 3 to 4 p.m., meet at the Hickory Shelter for this 1-mile moderate to rugged hike. Participants must be able to lift their leg to a 90-degree angle. If the weather is not conducive for a hike into the canyon on Trail 1, a shorter and easier alternative will be offered.
• Brown County State Park, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., meet at the Nature Center, 2 miles, 1.5 hours, bike it or hike it. Dress for the weather. This is a new hike, at your own pace, with plenty of space. Hikes will be set up through the time period listed. Interpretive stops will be offered along the way, including one for hot chocolate.
• Fort Harrison State Park, 1 p.m., meet at the Delaware Lake Shelter for a 2-mile, approximately 1-hour hike. Strollers and dogs on a leash are permitted. Friends of Fort Harrison will provide hot cocoa while supplies last.
• McCormick’s Creek State Park, 2 p.m., meet at Canyon Inn for this hike. Pick one of two different guided hikes, enjoy refreshments courtesy of Canyon Inn afterward, and enter your photos into the photo contest. Contest registration begins at 1 p.m. in Canyon Inn.
• Monroe Lake, Fairfax State Recreation Area, Monroe Lake will host its seventh annual First Day Trail Run/Walk. Registration/check-in runs from 2:15 to 3:15 p.m. at Bay View Shelter. The run/walk starts at 3:30 p.m. The event is untimed. Participants can choose from a 1.3- or 3.7-mile course. Registering in advance costs $15 and includes a post-hike buffet. The advance registration deadline is Dec. 30.
• Spring Mill State Park, 9 to 10:30 a.m., meet on the front porch of Spring Mill Inn for this moderate to rugged 2-mile hike. Dress for the cold weather and trail conditions. Hot chocolate and cookies will be served in the Lakeview Room at the inn after the hike.
• Whitewater Memorial State Park, 1 p.m., meet at the Poplar Grove Shelter, 2.5 miles/moderate, approximately 90 minutes. While you hike, join in a trivia game with your friends and family. A warm fire, hot cocoa and s’mores will follow.
For details on other properties, visit calendar.dnr.IN.gov. More information on First Day events in Indiana can be found at: bit.ly/2S6yOT6.
