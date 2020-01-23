Art lovers with a desire to re-charge their creativity are invited to join the Art and Soul Creation Guild, created in October and sponsored by the Sisters of Providence of St. Mary-of-the-Woods.
The guild’s fifth session, “Art by Surprise – Session One,” is scheduled 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Feb. 5 and repeated from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. on Feb. 6. New members can join the guild at any time.
Sister Rosemary Schmalz facilitates each event.
Guild sessions, at least through March, will have a structure. Each session begins with a short exercise for the purpose of stirring up one’s creative juices.
This is followed by time for members to work in whatever direction they feel led to go.
Further, the participants are guided in seeing how their practice of art can help them develop a more contemplative stance in their lives.
Guild membership is required to attend sessions.
To become a member, contact Jeanne Frost at 812-535-2952 or jfrost@spsmw.org, or visit Events.SistersofProvidence.org.
An annual membership fee to the Art and Soul Creation Guild is $30 and each session that a member attends will cost $5.
The guild is open to all regardless of art expertise.
“The only criteria is that you must be comfortable working independently for a portion of each session,” Sister Rosemary said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.