Gaslight Art Colony in Marshall, Illinois, will host its first juried exhibition exclusively of fiber art showcasing a variety of fiber forms and materials.
An artists’ reception is set for 5 to 8 p.m. CDT Aug. 17 in the GAC gallery at 516 Archer Ave. Cash awards for Best of Show, and first, second and third place will be presented at 6 p.m.
Work will remain on display through Sept. 14.
The show is open to artists age 18 and older. Entry fee is $25 for up to three works of art. Gaslight members’ fee is $20 for up to three pieces.
For more information or to enter, contact the Gaslight Art Colony at gaslightartcolony@gmail.com or 217-293-1050.
