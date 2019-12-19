Fan preview screenings of 'Weathering With You' Jan. 15, 16

GKIDS and Fathom Events will bring the highly-anticipated new feature film from director Makoto Shinkai to Terre Haute prior to GKIDS nationwide theatrical run.
Special fan preview screenings of the highly-anticipated animated Japanese fantasy, “Weathering With You,” are scheduled Jan. 15 and 16 in AMC Showplace 12 at 3153 Third Place, behind Haute City Center, formerly Honey Creek Mall.
The fan preview screenings, dubbed in English at 7 p.m. and English language subtitled at 8 p.m., will be followed by a nationwide theatrical release starting Jan. 17 by GKIDS, the acclaimed distributor of multiple Academy Award-nominated animated features.
“Weathering With You” is the newest release from Shinkai, and producer Genki Kawamura, whose previous film “Your Name” set box office records in Japan and around the world. The film is Japan’s official submission for the Academy Award for Best International Film at the 92nd Academy Awards. It has grossed over $125 million to date in its initial Japanese release.
The summer of his high school freshman year, Hodaka runs away from his remote island home to Tokyo, and quickly finds himself pushed to his financial and personal limits. The weather is unusually gloomy and rainy every day, as if to suggest his future. He lives his days in isolation, but finally finds work as a writer for a mysterious occult magazine. Then one day, Hodaka meets Hina on a busy street corner. This bright and strong-willed girl possesses a strange and wonderful ability: the power to stop the rain and clear the sky.
Visit https://youtu.be/npb-j9Q-1HY to view the new full length trailer.
Tickets for “Weathering With You” can be purchased at fathomevents.com and WeatheringWithYouMovie.com or at the theater box office.
