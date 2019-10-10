Families can scare up a fun time at numerous Indiana DNR state park properties thanks to a long list of Halloween and fall activities beginning Friday and continuing throughout the month.
Park visitors can get spooky a little early or just embrace Indiana’s most colorful season.
The DNR’s bag of treats — and maybe a few tricks — includes events with names like Owl-O-Ween, Spooktacular, A Haunting Good Time, Ghostly Gathering, Fall-o-Ween Festival, Hoots and Howls Weekend, and Un-BOO-Lievable Happenings.
Among the fall-themed happenings are Celebrate the Handshake; Apples, Engines and Hay; Friends Fall Frolic; and Old Fashioned Music Weekend.
State park properties within an hour drive from Terre Haute hosting such events include Shakamak, Turkey Run and Shades, as well as Cagles Mill (Lieber SRA) and Cecil M. Harden (Raccoon SRA).
Other properties include Brown County, Chain O’Lakes, Charlestown, Clifty Falls, Falls of the Ohio, Fort Harrison, Harmonie, Indiana Dunes, Lincoln, McCormick’s Creek, Mounds, O’Bannon Woods, Ouabache, Pokagon, Potato Creek, Prophetstown, Spring Mill, Summit Lake, Tippecanoe River, Versailles, and Whitewater Memorial state parks, as well as Brookville, Hardy, Mississinewa, Monroe, Patoka, and Salamonie lakes.
You’ll also find Halloween-themed events at Forestry-managed Deam Lake and Starve Hollow state recreation areas, as well as the Division of Outdoor Recreation’s Redbird State Recreation Area for off-road vehicles.
For details on a fall or Halloween event near you, or one that’s worth a road trip, haunted or not, see stateparks.IN.gov/3282.htm, under “Fall Festivals at a Glance.”
Visitors can come for one activity, stay for a day, or spend the entire weekend at most events.
See more DNR events at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.
Check for campsite availability at camp.IN.gov or call 866-622-6746 or find available state park inn rooms at indianainns.com or 877-LODGES1.
