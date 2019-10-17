The Ouabache Land Conservancy will host a fall foliage hike of the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The hike is to celebrate the 10-year anniversary of its dedication as a state nature preserve at 1100 W. Concannon Ave. in West Terre Haute.
Dr. Robert Jean, senior entomologist at Environmental Solutions & Innovations Inc. and OLC Advisory Board member, will lead hikers through the tallgrass prairie and about 25 species of trees found on the 15-acre preserve.
Reservations are not required for the free program. Participants are encouraged to wear long pants and either hiking boots or good tennis shoes.
To get to the Jackson-Schnyder Nature Preserve, take U.S. 150 to St. Mary’s Avenue and turn west, drive past the Saint Mary-of-the-Woods College main entrance, continue west and turn left on Bloomtown Road, go under the railroad and turn right on Concannon Avenue. Just past the bridge is the roadside entrance (on the right) to the preserve.
For more information on the Ouabache Land Conservancy visit ouabachelandconservancy.org or its Facebook page.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.