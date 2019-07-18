Vigo County Conservation Club will host an Eye-On-The-Sky event Saturday to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 moon landing, which occurred on July 20, 1969.
There will be a gathering with astronomer-in-residence James C. Wallace II from 10 p.m. until midnight on the club grounds at 10382 Grotto Road.
Telescopes will be set up to observe the landing site of the Apollo 11 mission as the moon rises in the east. There may even be a howling, if the mood permits. During moonrise, Jupiter and Saturn also will be on display.
The event is free but the club will accept donations of canned food and dry goods for its food basket which supports Wabash Valley charities. In case of cloudy skies, the event will be canceled.
