Today and Sunday, WTIU Public Television at Bloomington will debut two new music documentaries with local connections to Indiana.
Ken Burns’ eight-part 16-hour series Country Music explores the history of a uniquely American art form, featuring interviews and biographies from more than 80 of the legends and characters who shaped it, including Hank Williams, Johnny Cash, Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Emmylou Harris and Bill Monroe, founder of the annual bluegrass festival in Bean Blossom, Indiana.
From its deep and tangled roots in ballads, blues and hymns performed in small settings, to its worldwide popularity, viewers will learn how country music evolved over the 20th century, as it eventually emerged to become America’s music.
The program will feature never-before-seen footage and photographs in addition to the cast of interviewees. Country Music airs at 8 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday on WTIU and will also stream through the PBS Video App.
As a companion piece to Burns’ series, WTIU will premiere its locally-produced documentary Fingerstyle! Indiana’s Guitar Festival at 8 p.m. today on WTIU and Facebook Live.
Recorded at the 2019 Indiana State Fingerstyle Guitar Festival in Nashville, Indiana, the program showcases the two-day festival where guitarists compete for a custom-made guitar, the opportunity to play in the evening concert, bragging rights, and an invitation to the international competition.
More information, including a trailer of the program, is available at wtiu.org/fingerstyle.
Following the premiere on WTIU and Facebook Live, Fingerstyle! Indiana’s Guitar Festival will be available to watch on the website from Friday through Oct. 20.
DVD and BluRay copies of the documentary will be available for the public to purchase starting in April 2020 from shopwtiu.org. Production support for the program comes from Bear Wallow Distillery and Brown County Visitors Center.
More information is available at wtiu.org/events.
