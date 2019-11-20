The Indiana State Police will partner again in 2020 with the U.S. Department of Justice in promoting the National Missing Children’s Day Poster Contest.
The contest provides an opportunity for schools, law enforcement, and parents/guardians to discuss and promote child safety.
The state winner will receive a national award certificate from the U.S. Department of Justice and their poster will be selected to go to the national judging competition. The national winner, along with his/her parents and teacher, and the state manager will be invited to Washington, D.C. to participate in the U.S. Department of Justice’s National Missing Children’s Day ceremony.
Contest rules:
Students who submit posters must be in the fifth grade.
There is no limit on the number of posters a school can submit, but only one poster per student is allowed for submission.
Artwork should reflect the theme “Bringing Our Missing Children Home.” The phrase must appear somewhere on the poster.
The theme can be depicted in the artwork through one or a combination of illustrations and can be created using media such as acrylics, watercolor, pencils, charcoal, magic markers, spray paint, crayons and pastels. Digitally produced images, collages, cut-outs and stamping will not be eligible for consideration.
The finished poster must measure 8½ by 14 inches.
The poster must be submitted with a completed application, which includes a description of the poster and a brief biography of the artist.
All poster contest rules can be found at https://ncjtc-static.fvtc.edu/Resources/RS00005796.pdf
Deadline for submissions from participating organizations to be received by state manager Torie Harris is Feb. 7.
Submissions are to be sent to: Indiana State Police Clearinghouse, c/o Torie Harris, 100 N. Senate Ave. N340, Indianapolis, IN 46204
Visit www.ojjdp.gov/missingchildrensday to learn more about the poster contest.
In 1983, President Ronald Reagan proclaimed May 25 as National Missing Children’s Day. This day is dedicated to encouraging parents, guardians, caregivers and all concerned individuals with the well-being of children to make child safety a priority. It serves as a reminder to continue our efforts to reunite missing children with their families and loved ones. It also serves as an occasion to honor those who are dedicated to this very noble cause.
If ever a child goes missing, contact the nearest local police department or dial 911. It is also a good idea to keep an updated picture or cell phone image, and a DNA sample from each child. Visit www.in.gov/amberalert/2335.htm for more safety and prevention tips.
