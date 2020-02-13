Winter frost won’t slow the flow of musical talent as Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology celebrates the 40th annual Engineers in Concert at 7:30 p.m. Feb. 21 in Hatfield Hall.
The evening will include a saxophone ensemble, the institute’s Concert Band, several talented soloists, the Rose-Hulman Chorus and many other great performances.
The concert is free. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis.
“We expect our students to know math, science, and computing, but to discover that a student in your class is also an accomplished singer or instrumentalist — that raises your respect for them to another level,” says show producer and mechanical engineering professor Brad Burchett.
The show will begin with the Rose-Hulman Concert Band directed by Julie Dugger performing “Instant Concert,” “Lux Aurumque” and “Rise of the Firebird.”
The RHITHM a capella vocal ensemble will perform “Sound of Silence” by Paul Simon and “Light in the Hallway” by Audra Mae, Mitch Grassi and Scott Hoying. The Rose Chamber Vocal Ensemble will perform Paul Smith’s “Nunc Dimittis” and Giovanni Pierluigi da Palestrina’s “Sicut Cervus.”
The Rose-Hulman Chorus directed by Michelle Azar will perform “Joy in the Morning” by Natalie Sleeth, “O Love” by Elaine Hagenberg, “I Carry your Heart” by Donna Butler and “Bridge over Troubled Water” by Kirby Shaw.
The show also features several soloists, including Marisa Dimperio, Jake Evans and Jerry He. Dimperio, a mechanical engineering junior, will perform the Broadway hits “Memory” from “Cats” and “Unusual Way” from “Nine.” Evans, a software engineering senior, will sing “You Lift me Up,” a song recorded by Josh Groban. He, a freshman computer science major, will showcase his piano, vocal and harmonica skills performing Billy Joel’s “Piano Man.”
The evening also will include a saxophone ensemble featuring Walker Coffy, Susan Harmet, Michael Kuznicki, Conner Ozatalar and Jason Pflueger performing “Big Ben’s Reel” by Rick Hirsch. A family string trio with piano will include William, Katherine, Jim and Mary Mayhew performing Mozart’s Quartet in G.
Senior cellist Rebecca Su and junior violinist Eric Tu will perform works by Dvorak and Bach. A brass quintet featuring Lindsey Alumbaugh, Viktor Blesic, Mitchell Schmidt, Anthony Schmidt and Paul Eldridge will perform Victor Ewald’s Brass Quintet No. 3 in D-Flat Major.
