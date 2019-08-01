Elevate Praise set at Linn Park Amphitheater

The next Elevate Praise event is scheduled 7 p.m. CDT Sunday at Linn Park Amphitheater, 14 N. Mill St. in Martinsville, Illinois.
This month’s worship will be led by “Saving His Creation,” a worship team comprised of students from Greenville University.
Members of the team include Lexie Hooper, Austin Simmons, JJ Smith, Noah Thuma, Isaiah Carlson and Alec Biggs, led by songwriter and musician Emma Nobbe. Nobbe, a recent graduate of Greenville University, plans to use her degree in worship arts to serve as a worship pastor. She loves exploring different musical styles to enable heartfelt and engaging musical worship.
The concessions stand will have sandwiches, chips, cookies, water and sweet tea for sale. Take lawn chairs for more comfortable seating.
Elevate Praise takes place monthly during the summer at the amphitheater. The next night of worship will be Sept. 8. For more details, like Elevate Praise on Facebook.
