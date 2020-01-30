EIU Comic Con to feature writer/producer of 'Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.'

The first EIU Comic Con is planned for March 28 in Booth Library on the Eastern Illinois University campus at Charleston. Activities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. CDT will include an Artists Alley, a screenwriting workshop, trivia contest, escape room, cosplay, speakers, costumes, displays and more.
Featured guest will be Mattoon, Illinois, native Craig Titley, a writer and executive producer for Marvel’s “Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D,” which will air its seventh and final season this summer. While at Comic Con he will present a screenwriting workshop, as well as hold a Q&A, open to all attendees. More information about Comic Con can be found at https://library.eiu.edu/comiccon.
EIU alumnus Titley began his film career as a production assistant for feature films and television movies. He was a writer/producer on the NBC superhero series “The Cape” and also worked with George Lucas and Lucasfilm Animation, penning episodes of “Star Wars: The Clone Wars.”
Titley spent three years in film development as an assistant story editor for director Joe Dante (“Gremlins,” “Innerspace”) and a creative executive for Nickelodeon Movies before going on to become a successful screenwriter, penning the first live-action “Scooby-Doo” movie (co-story with James Gunn), “Cheaper by the Dozen” (story), and “Percy Jackson & The Olympians: The Lightning Thief.” His latest feature film projects include adaptations of “Twenty Thousand Leagues Under the Sea” (with Sam Raimi producing), “Arabian Nights,” and Dean Koontz’s “Oddkins.”
Titley was born in Mattoon. He is a graduate of EIU with degrees in English and business management; received an MFA from the University of Southern California’s Peter Stark Program; and is completing a Ph.D. in mythological studies at Pacifica Graduate Institute. He recently launched Discount Anarchy, an all-in entertainment company for film and television production, publishing, games, music, artist management and concert promotion.
Titley will present “The Art and Commerce of Screenwriting” from 10 a.m. to noon CDT during EIU Comic Con. The workshop is free; however, space is limited, so advance registration is required. To sign up, visit https://library.eiu.edu/comiccon/workshop.html.
EIU Comic Con is accepting applications for exhibitors and sponsorships. To reserve a free table/booth in Artists Alley or to register as a Comic Con sponsor, visit https://library.eiu.edu/comiccon.
Interested community members who would like to participate in Comic Con can email comicon@eiu.edu for more details.
