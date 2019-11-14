Drew Hastings: Comedian, farmer, mayor; not necessarily in that order

Did you hear about the L.A. comedian who moved to rural Ohio, bought a farm and then got elected mayor? Meet Drew Hastings, a favorite on The Bob & Tom Show, with appearances on Comedy Central and The Tonight Show with Jay Leno and now, the second term Republican mayor of Hillsboro, Ohio.
Hastings performs at 8 p.m. on Friday in the Terre Haute Brewing Company, 401 S. Ninth St.
While many comedians are predictably liberal in their shows, Hastings offers comedy from a common sense conservative perspective. After 12 years, he gave up the L.A. scene for life in flyover country. “I never cared for Hollywood. I have a huge following in the Great Midwest and that’s where I like to work,” Hastings said.
Hastings moved to Hillsboro, Ohio, a small town in southern Ohio. He bought a farm and was elected mayor recently. “People asked me, ‘What makes you think you can become a mayor?’ Well, I was used to disappointing people on an individual basis so I thought I’d try to expand on that effort,” Hastings said.
His mayoral opponent tried to use the stand-up experience against him. “My abilities as a stand-up helped. You bluntly tell the truth. You’re opinionated. You’re quick on your feet,” Hastings said. “I was good in press conferences, in debates and going door-to-door.”
“My belief is that this country is going to hell in a hand basket. My thought was, ‘Well, I can’t do much about America, but I can do something about the small corner I live in.’ I spent 20 years touring small towns in the Midwest. I watched them slowly decline. I saw how some towns succeeded, so I was using some knowledge I picked up on the road,” Hastings said.
Has the politics crept into his comedy?
“I’m starting to develop mayoral material,” Hastings said. “Most of my recent stuff has been about my farm. I moved from L.A., and I decided to buy a farm and I knew nothing about it. It became ‘Green Acres’ on acid. The material wrote itself.” While his fish-out-of-water farming stories have made a popular entertainer at Farm and AG shows, this performance promises to include some “adult” humor.
Visit https://terrehautebrewingcompany.com/fun for tickets to see Hastings Friday in the Terre Haute Brewing Company.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.