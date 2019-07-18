A Southern Gospel concert by the Down East Boys is set for 7 p.m. today in United Methodist Temple, 5301 S. U.S. 41.
The quartet from Reidsville, North Carolina, has “traveled from coast to coast, singing their southern gospel music in churches for over 30 years,” states the groups website. “Over 40 of their songs have reached the top of the ‘Singing News’ magazine. Over the past year, they’ve had three No. 1 songs including, ‘Testimony Time’ and ‘Beat Up Bible.’ The Down East Boys exudes high energy and radiance that inspires audiences wherever they go.”
Doors open at 6 p.m. An offering will be collected for the quartet. For more event details call Aaron Wheaton at 812-249-4787. For more information on the quartet, visit downeastboys.com.
