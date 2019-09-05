Documentary 'Blink of an Eye' at Terre Haute theater Sept. 12

Coming to Terre Haute Sept. 12 is the high-octane documentary, “Blink of an Eye,” based on the inspiring true story of NASCAR icons Michael Waltrip and Dale “The Intimidator” Earnhardt Sr.
Distributed by 1091 and Fathom Events in partnership with Monster Energy and TAUBLIEB Films, “Blink of an Eye” will be shown at 7 p.m. in AMC Showplace 12 at 3153 Third Place.
“Blink of an Eye” was produced and directed by multi-Emmy-winning filmmaker Paul Taublieb from TAUBLIEB Films in association with NASCAR. Based on the New York Times bestselling book, “In the Blink of an Eye: Dale, Daytona, and the Day that Changed Everything” by Michael Waltrip and Ellis Henican, “Blink of an Eye” focuses on Waltrip and his star-crossed friendship with iconic driver Earnhardt Sr.
Over 462 races, Waltrip failed to notch a single win, the longest losing streak in NASCAR, and maybe in all professional sports, when he joined Earnhardt’s race team for the 2001 Daytona 500. On the last lap of the “Great American Race,” Waltrip held the lead with Earnhardt Jr. in second and “Sr.” in third. Instead of making his trademark, ruthless charge to the front, Earnhardt Sr. blocked the field of 40 cars to allow his friend to take his first checkered flag. Waltrip never had the opportunity to celebrate with Earnhardt Sr., as the legend was killed on that last lap in what was initially thought to be a minor crash. Later, Waltrip would pay homage to “Sr.” on his return to Daytona in dramatic, unexpected fashion.
The film features interviews with Waltrip and Dale Earnhardt Jr. along with Ty Norris, former executive vice president of Motorsports for Dale Earnhardt Inc., as well as NASCAR Hall of Famers Richard Petty and Richard Childress.
The cinema event also includes a special audio cameo by country music star Trace Adkins. In addition, fans will view a historical vignette on how the sport was born from renegade backwoods “moonshining,” a never seen interview of Dale Earnhardt Sr. by NASCAR legend Benny Parsons, a profile of Lee and Richard Petty with rare footage, plus a special “Blink of an Eye” video from singer Bobby Capps, by iconic rock band 38 Special backed by musicians from multi-platinum band 3 Doors Down.
Tickets are available at FathomEvents.com and participating theater box offices.
