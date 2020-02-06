The DNR will have a strong presence at the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, Feb. 14 through 23, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.
The DNR’s main location is in Tackle Town, in the Blue Ribbon Pavilion. The booth is a convenient one-stop shopping opportunity for licenses, state park passes, lake-use permits, Outdoor Indiana magazine and a State Parks GO! (Get Outside) promotion.
For $79, the State Parks GO! (Get Outside!) bundle includes an Annual Entrance Permit, the choice of a $40 DNR camping gift card or State Park Inns gift card, and a drawstring backpack. Sold separately, the items have a $98 value. Hoosiers age 65 and older can purchase the same package for $59.
The Live Birds of Prey from Hardy Lake’s Dwight Chamberlain Raptor Center will be presented from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 15. A “Snakes Alive, Snake Buffet” from O’Bannon Woods State Park will be offered Feb. 22.
Members of the Indiana Conservation Officers K-9 team will be available from 10 a.m. to noon Feb. 23. The public will have an opportunity to interact with the officers and their K-9 partners. All times of the events listed are subject to change.
