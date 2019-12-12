The 2020 Department of Natural Resources special events calendar is now available. See individual events at stateparks.IN.gov/3282.htm or on the DNR calendar at calendar.dnr.IN.gov.
Anyone can request an electronic copy of the calendar by emailing specialevents@dnr.IN.gov, or request a hard copy by calling 317-232-4140. Events for each property also are posted at nature centers and park gates.
Some state parks also offer periodic electronic newsletters with event details. A list of these is at public.govdelivery.com/accounts/INDNR/subscriber/new.
Highlights on the 2020 calendar include a winter hike series at Brown County State Park to off-the-beaten-path features; a paddler’s weekend at Summit Lake State Park, Aug. 22-23; and “Hoots and Howls Weekend” at Mounds State Park on Oct. 24-25. Easter egg hunts, arts events, outdoor skills learning opportunities and fireworks also are on the schedule, among other events.
“In addition to these special events, our interpretive naturalists offer a wide range of hikes, talks and other outdoor experiences to introduce Hoosiers to our natural and cultural resources throughout the year,” said Ginger Murphy, deputy director of Indiana State Parks.
For camping reservations, visit Camp.IN.gov (available 24 hours) or call 866-6CAMPIN (866-622-6746) between noon and 8 p.m. Reservations can now be made year-round up to six months in advance to ensure a favorite campsite.
For reservations at Indiana State Park Inns, visit IndianaInns.com or call 877-LODGES1 (877-563-4371).
