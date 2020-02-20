The Indiana Department of Natural Resources has set free fishing days this season for May 3, June 6-7, and Sept. 26.
Indiana residents do not need a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp to fish the state’s public waters on Free Fishing Days.
On all other days, only youth (age 17 and younger) and a few other special anglers are exempt from the license requirement.
Other special fishing days include May 16 and June 6 for Family Learn to Fish days at Terre Haute’s Dobbs Park. Both workshops run from 9 a.m. to noon. Registration deadline is two days prior to the events, which are workshops tailored to families new to fishing who are interested in learning how to fish. Anyone is welcome to participate, but children must be at least 6 years old and accompanied by a related adult.
No experience is needed. Families will learn basic fish biology, gain some basic fishing skills, and fish at the property’s lake or pond.
No fishing license is required for June 6, because it is a Free Fishing Day. For the May 16 event, participants 18 and older must have a fishing license, which must be purchased in advance online at on.IN.gov/INhuntfish or a local retailer. All bait and fishing equipment will be provided. Workshops are free, but advance registration is required at the same site online.
The workshops will be conducted at Dobbs Park Nature Center, 5170 E. Poplar Drive in Terre Haute. For more details, call 812-877-1095.
