The Daughters of the Nile are having a Dinner Dancing Expo on Dec. 14 in the Zorah Shrine Center, 420 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
Dinner will be provided by West Union Café. A meet and greet will start at 11 a.m. with dinner at noon and performances at 1 p.m.
The evening includes square dancing, Native American dancers in full costume, and the group’s Egyptian dancers.
Tickets are $25. For more details or reservations, call Nikki at 812-340-1550 or Peggy at 812-234-6229.
