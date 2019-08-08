A fundraising dinner and dance to benefit the Zamani family of Clinton is Saturday in Fraternal Order of Eagles Aerie 887 at Clinton.
Carli Zamani is receiving treatment at the Hux Cancer Center in Terre Haute. Inspired by her mother’s fight, Abbi Zamani works with her grandmother to hand-sew “comfort” pillows for other cancer patients. The third-grader then personally delivers the pillows to the cancer center.
An Italian dinner will be served from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Aerie at 100 S. Water St.
The band CHS Daze will perform dance music from 7:30 to 10:30.
