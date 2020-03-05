A Designer Purse Bingo, 50/50 drawing, raffles and refreshments are scheduled March 21 in the Zorah Shrine Center at 420 N. Seventh St. in Terre Haute.
Doors open at 11 a.m. and games begin at noon.
Prizes include purses or bags by Michael Kors, Fossil, MFK, Kate Spade, Stone Mountain and more. All are brand new and never used.
Tickets are $20 in advance by contacting Marie Crow at 812-299-5767 and $25 at the door.
Proceeds will benefit Badoura Temple 23, Daughters of the Nile General Fund.
